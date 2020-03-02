Fiala scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

After racking up 10 goals and 19 points in 14 appearances in February, Fiala kept it going with a fourth-straight multi-point effort to start March. The 23-year-old winger set a new career high in points at 49, achieved in just 60 games this year. He's added 154 shots, 40 PIM and an even plus-minus rating -- Fiala's hot and proving his worth to fantasy owners in need of an extra push ahead of their playoffs.