Wild's Kevin Fiala: Surpasses 50-point threshold
Fiala recorded a goal, an assist and seven shots on net in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.
Fiala set a new career high in points Sunday night against the Capitals, and he continued to pile on against the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2014. The 23-year-old has been on a tear over the last month, racking up 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) across 15 games, and he now sports a team-high 51 points this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.