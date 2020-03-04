Fiala recorded a goal, an assist and seven shots on net in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Fiala set a new career high in points Sunday night against the Capitals, and he continued to pile on against the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2014. The 23-year-old has been on a tear over the last month, racking up 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) across 15 games, and he now sports a team-high 51 points this year.