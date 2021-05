Fiala (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Vegas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Fiala suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss game action. The 24-year-old will miss his first game since Apr. 10, as he's been on a tear the last five games, racking up nine points over that span. With Fiala sidelined, Marcus Johansson (upper body) will replace him in the lineup after returning from injury.