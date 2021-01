Fiala will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for his hit on LA's Matt Roy during Thursday's win over the Kings.

Fiala was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Roy, but he may still be facing additional discipline from the league. The Wild will begin a four-game series against the Avalanche on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if Fiala will be eligible to play in that contest.