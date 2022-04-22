Kaprizov recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Vancouver.
Kaprizov set up a Mats Zuccarello goal in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third and assisting on Ryan Hartman's empty-netter. The 24-year-old winger has had an outstanding sophomore campaign, posting 97 points (44 goals and 53 assists). Kaprizov will have five more games to reach the 100-point mark.
