Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Buries power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth.
Kaprizov has five goals and four assists during a six-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger got the Wild on the board Friday, though the damage had already been done by the time he scored. He's up to 33 goals, 73 points (27 on the power play), 37 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 60 contests. Kaprizov would need to finish strong, but a 100-point campaign is not out of the question.
More News
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Supplies two assists in win•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Nets two goals including GWG•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Reaches 30-goal mark•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Two points in win Thursday•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Fifth straight multi-point effort•
-
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Plays hero Thursday•