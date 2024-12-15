Kaprizov scored twice Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Kaprizov opened the scoring when a shot came off the end boards straight to him below the right circle; he one-timed the puck from a sharp angle off Samuel Ersson's helmet and into the net. His second was an empty netter. Kaprizov is having the season of his career. He's tied for second in the NHL with 45 points, two behind Nathan MacKinnon. And his 20 goals are two behind league leader, Leon Draisaitl. At this rate, Kaprizov is headed to a 55-goal, 127-point season. His 20.2 shooting percentage is a touch high, so the goals could cool a bit. But he's going to be in the Hart conversation all season long.