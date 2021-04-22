Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots and had four hits Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Arizona.

The rookie provided yet another electrifying goal, this one to give the Wild a 3-1 lead with 1:40 left in the third period. Kaprizov was denied by Darcy Kuemper on a breakaway chance but stayed with the puck behind the net and tucked in a wraparound try before the Arizona netminder could recover. Kaprizov has now lit the lamp in three straight games and leads all NHL rookies in points (38), goals (19) and shots (117).