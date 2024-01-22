Kaprizov scored three goals on a team-high five shots on net while adding two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old potted a goal in each period en route to his fourth career hat trick. Kaprizov didn't take long to get going after missing seven games with an upper-body injury that he suffered in late December -- after getting held off the scoresheet in his return Jan. 13, he's erupted for five goals and eight points over the last four contests.