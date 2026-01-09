Kaprizov registered two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Kaprizov had gone five games without a multi-point effort prior to Thursday. The winger set up Ryan Hartman's opening goal five minutes into the first period, and he also assisted Mats Zuccarello on the game-winner at 2:09 of overtime. Kaprizov is up to 51 points (24 goals, 27 helpers) with 158 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-7 rating over 45 appearances. He's a little behind the pace he'd need for a 100-point campaign, but he's still producing at an elite rate.