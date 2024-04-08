Kaprizov produced two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Kaprizov's 40th goal of the season opened the scoring at the 1:06 mark of the second period during a Minnesota power play. He also added an assist in the second stanza on a goal by Marco Rossi before rounding out the scoring in the third frame. The 26-year-old Kaprizov has generated 41 goals and 89 points through 70 contests this campaign. He has picked up five tallies and seven helpers during his seven-game point streak.