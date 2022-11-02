Kaprizov converted his second two-goal game this season during a 4-1 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Kaprizov, who opened the campaign with a four-game, point-scoring streak, is riding another scoring surge. The 2015 fifth-round draft selection has collected five points during his past four outings. Kaprizov, who connected on the game-winning goal Tuesday during the decisive second period, paces the Stars in goals (eight) and shots (40). Kaprizov contributed five shots against the Canadiens.