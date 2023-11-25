Kaprizov scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kaprizov failed to record a point during the Wild's two-game stint in Sweden, but his offense came back to him with a return to the USA. The winger has four goals and four helpers over nine outings in November. The 26-year-old is up to 17 points (10 on the power play), 62 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-8 rating through 18 appearances this season, though that's a bit low for a player who's been over a point-per-game pace in each of the last two campaigns.