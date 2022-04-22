Kaprizov may be given the night off to rest Friday versus Seattle, Piper Shaw of Root Sports reports.
With the playoffs just over a week away, Kaprizov and fellow forward Kevin Fiala may both sit as healthy scratches against the Kraken. Confirmation on Kaprizov's status versus Seattle should surface prior to puck drop.
