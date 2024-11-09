Kaprizov scored twice on five shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Kaprizov's first-period tally ended up being the game-winner. He added an assist on a Marco Rossi and a power-play goal of his own to pad the lead in the third. Kaprizov has posted three points in four of his last six contests as he continues to take the league by storm early in 2024-25. The dynamic winger has nine goals, 18 assists, 41 shots on net, eight power-play points and a plus-13 rating across 14 contests this season.