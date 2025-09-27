Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Dealing with eye infection
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaprizov didn't participate in Saturday's practice because of an eye infection, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Kaprizov is taking antibiotics, and the Wild hope to have him back on the ice soon. The 28-year-old forward compiled 25 goals, 145 shots on net and 56 points across 41 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
