Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Kaprizov gave the Wild some breathing room with the first of their two empty-netters. This ended a three-game goal drought for Kaprizov. The 28-year-old is up to 18 goals, 33 points, 99 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 30 appearances. His overall pace has slowed, but he's still shooting a career-high 18.2 percent, so he should level off and remain one of the league's best scorers over the rest of the campaign.