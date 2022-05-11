Kaprizov scored a pair of power-play goal on five shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5.

Kaprizov's tallies came 3:52 apart in the first period to give the Wild a 2-1 lead, but that's where their offense ended. The 25-year-old winger has been nothing short of excellent with seven tallies, one assist, 25 shots and a plus-3 rating through five playoff contests, but the Wild's depth hasn't been consistent. Kaprizov will look to keep things rolling in Thursday's must-win Game 6.