Kaprizov had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Friday. The goal came on the power play.

Kaprizov extended his point streak to eight games (11 points; four goals, seven assists), which matches a career high he set and tied last season. He has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games this season. That's a little off his 108-point career mark he set last year, too, but still just a hair shy of a 100-point pace. Kaprizov remains among the best fantasy performers in any league.