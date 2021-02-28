Kaprizov scored his sixth goal of the year and produced four shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kings on Saturday.

The rookie jumped on an errant shot near the slot and buried it before Los Angeles netminder Cal Petersen could get over to make the save, staking Minnesota to a 3-0 lead early in the second period. The goal extended Kaprizov's point streak to five games, a stretch in which he's piled up eight points (three goals, five assists) and a plus-7 rating. The 23-year-old has six goals and 11 assists through 18 games and owns a five-point lead in the NHL's rookie scoring race.