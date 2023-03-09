Kaprizov (lower body) exited after a collision with Logan Stanley that caused the Wild winger to fall awkwardly in the third period. After the game, head coach Dean Evason had no update on Kaprizov's status, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kaprizov essentially did the splits before Stanley fell on him. Kaprizov got up gingerly and eventually went to the locker room. Evason expects to know more after the winger receives a full examination Thursday. The Wild's next game is Saturday in San Jose.