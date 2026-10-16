Kaprizov (undisclosed) is still being evaluated after leaving Thursday's game versus the Blues, but both Matt Boldy and Quinn Hughes said the winger is doing well, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kaprizov was on the receiving end of a hit from Joel Hofer in the third period. After taking one more shift following the collision, Kaprizov exited the game. The superstar winger had a goal and two assists Thursday, running up his total on the season to nine goals and five helpers across eight contests. It's worth monitoring Kaprizov's status ahead of Sunday's game versus the Blue Jackets, but at this time, the concern level is low.