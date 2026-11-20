Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on one shot and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Kaprizov extended his point streak to 13 games, collecting his 18th goal of the season with a spectacular between-the-legs finish early in the second period. The winger has amassed 26 points, including 19 assists, during the streak and has recorded multiple assists in four consecutive contests while also notching eight multi-point efforts over that stretch. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that his exceptional playmaking production and established finishing ability make him one of the league's most valuable fantasy forwards.