Kaprizov scored a goal on five shots and logged one helper in the Wild's 6-1 blowout victory against the Jets on Wednesday.

Kaprizov scored his 11th goal of the season on the man advantage 28 seconds into the third period, extending his point streak to seven games. The 25-year-old winger is coming off a 108 point campaign from last season, and is showing no signs of slowing down with 20 points in 18 contests this year.