Kaprizov scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist, added four PIM, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Both points came with the man advantage. Kaprizov logged his fifth multi-point effort in a row (three goals, nine assists), and he has at least one power-play point in each of those games. For the season, the superstar winger is up to 28 goals, 64 points (22 on the power play), 189 shots on net, 31 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-8 rating across 53 appearances.