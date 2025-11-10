Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Kaprizov's point streak is up to four games. He's had three streaks of that length this season, as he continues to be one of the most consistent forwards in the league. He's produced 10 goals, 22 points, 52 shots and a minus-3 rating over 17 appearances. Kaprizov has 100-point potential if he can stay healthy, and it wouldn't be shocking for him to finish above the 40-goal mark as well, considering he did that in three of his first five campaigns.