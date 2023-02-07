Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Kaprizov extended his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists) with his second-period tally Monday. The 25-year-old buried a pass from Mats Zuccarello at 3:39 of the second period. Kaprizov is up to 28 goals, 60 points, 186 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-1 rating through 49 contests. He could push for another 100-point campaign -- Kaprizov is an easy activation in virtually all fantasy formats.