Kaprizov scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Kaprizov continues to produce at a high level for the Wild this season, and aside from extending his point streak to three games, he's now recorded a goal or assist in all but two of his last 10 appearances. Kaprizov has tallied 12 points (seven goals, seven assists), a plus-2 rating, 28 shots, four hits and two blocked shots in that span. The Russian winger remains one of the most dangerous scorers in the league and should continue to be a must-start player across all formats.