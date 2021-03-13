Kaprizov scored three goals on a game-high eight shots with a plus-4 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.

The two teams were scoreless through two periods before Kaprizov got to work, potting the first two goals of the night before capping his first career hat trick with an empty-netter. The 23-year-old remains firmly in the driver's seat for the Calder Trophy, piling up 10 goals and 23 points through his first 25 NHL games.