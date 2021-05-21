Kaprizov recorded an assist, three hits, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Kaprizov made a good pass to Ryan Hartman for the opening tally Thursday, but that was extent of the positivity for their line in the contest. The 24-year-old Kaprizov was often caught on the ice for the Golden Knights' goals in the final two periods. The Russian winger has posted six shots on net and nine hits in three playoff outings, but he hasn't been as effective on the scoresheet with just the lone assist and minus-3 rating.