Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on three shots, added three assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

One of Kaprizov's helpers also came on the power play. The 29-year-old winger has five goals and eight helpers during his active seven-game point streak, his second run of that length so far this season. The 29-year-old has been one of the best players in the league with 16 goals, 14 helpers, 57 shots and a plus-14 rating over 18 appearances. Kaprizov leads the NHL in goals and is third in points, trailing only Edmonton's superstar duo of Connor McDavid (44) and Leon Draisaitl (31) through Friday's action.