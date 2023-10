Kaprizov registered one power-play assist and four shots versus the Panthers on Thursday.

Kaprizov has racked up 30-plus power-play points in each of his previous two campaigns and should be capable of doing so again this season as well. Due to his limited number of games, just 67 last season, the 26-year-old winger fell shy of the 108-point mark he set in 2021-22. If he can stay healthy, Kaprizov should be able to challenge that threshold this year as well.