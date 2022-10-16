Kaprizov registered two points, but it wasn't enough as the Kings edged the Wild 7-6 Saturday.

Kaprizov, who scored 47 during his sophomore season, is gunning to reach the 50-goal milestone. Something is different, however, with the 25-year-old left winger's game through two appearances this season. During 2021-22, Kaprizov played a responsible defensive game, posting a combined plus-37 rating over his opening two seasons. The 2015 fifth-round draft pick opened his third campaign a minus-5 and needs to get back to displaying his overall skillset.