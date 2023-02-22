Kaprizov posted an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Kaprizov set up Ryan Hartman's first goal of the game early in the second period. Through nine games in February, Kaprizov has been more effective as a finisher with six goals and two assists. The superstar winger is at 33 tallies, 34 helpers, 213 shots on net, 54 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 57 contests this season.