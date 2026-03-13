Kaprizov scored a goal in his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Kaprizov is widely seen as one of the best pure scorers in the NHL, and he's been extremely hot since the Olympic break. The star winger has found the back of the net in three games in a row and in six of the last seven. In eight games since the Olympic break, Kaprizov has tallied nine points, with six goals and three helpers, while posting a plus-2 rating and 22 shots on goal.