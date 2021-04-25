Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on four shots Saturday in a 6-3 win over San Jose.

Kaprizov extended his goal-scoring streak to five games with a rocket of a one-timer early in the third period that gave the Wild a 5-1 lead. The 23-year-old sensation, who appears to be the favorite to land the Calder Memorial Trophy, leads all NHL rookies in points (41), goals (22), power-play goals (eight) and shots on goal (127). He'll draw three straight games next week against a St. Louis squad that ranks just outside the NHL's bottom-third in goals against per game (3.11).