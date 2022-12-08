Kaprizov found the back of the net in Minnesota's 5-3 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

Kaprizov's goal came at 1:27 of the first period to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Minnesota ultimately couldn't maintain that early edge, but on the plus side, Kaprizov is now on an unreal seven-game goal scoring streak and has at least a point in 13 straight contests. The 25-year-old is up to 17 markers and 33 points in 25 games. Even with his goal scoring pace, Kaprizov's 15.9 shooting percentage is still a hair below his 16.3 from 2021-22. Kaprizov's advantage in the current campaign is that he's averaging 4.28 shots per game, up from 3.57 last season.