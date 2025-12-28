Kaprizov tallied a goal, recorded two assists and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Winnipeg.

Kaprizov put his skill on full display during Minnesota's final three goals, as he scored in the second period before later fueling a comeback win with two assists across one minute between the end of regulation and overtime. With the trio of points, he has 23 goals, 23 assists and 135 shots on net through 39 appearances this season. The 28-year-old superstar has a trio of three-point outings over his last seven games, and his total of 12 points is tied for third across the NHL. In terms of offering balanced offensive stats, Kaprizov offers some of the best fantasy value at the forward position and he should continue to be a force for the Wild, who have won eight of their last 10 games.