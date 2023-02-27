Kaprizov scored a natural hat trick in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

With the Wild down 2-0 heading into the third period, Kaprizov got to work. His first goal came on a point shot that pinballed off Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke and then Kaprizov's shoulder before trickling over the goal line, but his second and third tallies were pure skill. The 25-year-old superstar has 10 goals and 12 points through 12 games in February, and he's three snipes short of his second straight 40-goal campaign.