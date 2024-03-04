Kaprizov's hat trick included the game-winner during Sunday's 4-3 victory over San Jose.

Kaprizov had been on a tear recently. At least, he was until he just went three games without a point. Sunday's hat trick makes up for the mini-slump. Despite those three pointless games, Kaprizov has consistently produced offense since mid-December. In those 27 games, he has 21 goals and 42 points, with just six contests where he was held without a point.