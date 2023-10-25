Kaprizov registered three assists in Tuesday's 7-4 victory against the Oilers.

Kaprizov ended up with a plus-3 rating and three shots on goal in 18:05 of ice time across 17 shifts. The 26-year-old Novokuznetsk, Russia native has a pair of three-point games across the past four outings, and he is good for two goals and nine points overall, averaging 1.5 points per game through six contests. Although he's off to a slow start from a goal-scoring standpoint, Kaprizov has converted just 9.1 percent of his 22 shots on net this season -- a positive regression toward his career average of 15.9 percent seems likely for the winger as the season progresses, so fantasy managers shouldn't be hitting the panic button yet.