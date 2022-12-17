Kaprizov recorded a goal and two assists in Friday's 4-1 victory versus Chicago.

Kaprizov has 18 goals and 39 points in 30 contests in 2022-23. He's only been held off the scoresheet once over his last 18 games. His overall scoring pace isn't far off from 2021-22, when he finished with 47 goals and 108 points in 81 contests.