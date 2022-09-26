Kaprizov was removed from Sunday's matchup with Colorado for precautionary reasons after being hit by a puck, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Considering Kaprizov's exit was deemed precautionary, fantasy players probably don't have to be worried about the winger missing any significant time. Still, the situation should be monitored heading into Tuesday's preseason clash with Colorado. With Kaprizov out of the lineup, Marco Rossi stepped into a more prominent role and would likely continue if Kaprizov is sidelined Tuesday.