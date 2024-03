Kaprizov opened the scoring with a power-play goal during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

That goal is Kaprizov's 30th of the season. There have been frustrating stretches for the winger, but his scoring rate is only slightly below his best campaign, he's already hit a career-best in game-winning goals, and his shot rate is about .3 shots per game below his career-best mark. He is still delivering results that aren't too far from what he has done over the last two seasons.