When asked if there's a chance Kaprizov (lower body) will be ready to play Saturday versus the Blues, coach Dean Evason said "Is there a chance? I guess, yeah. Probably one," Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Kaprizov has yet to be cleared for contact, and he'll miss a 13th straight game Thursday against the Penguins, but it sounds like there's at least a small chance he'll be ready to return against St. Louis on Saturday. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old winger's status versus the Blues boil down to a game-time decision.