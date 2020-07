Kaprizov will be able to sign an entry-level deal but won't be eligible to play in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The Wild have expressed their intention to burn the first year of Kaprizov's entry-level deal by signing him for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, and they'll be able to do that if he decides to sign even though he won't be able to play once the season restarts. Kaprizov led the Kontinental Hockey League with 33 goals in 57 games this season.