Kaprizov notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Kaprizov picked up the secondary helper on Mats Zuccarello's second-period tally. The 23-year-old Kaprizov has four goals and two helpers during his four-game point streak. The Russian rookie is up to 25 points, 71 shots and a plus-11 rating through 27 contests.