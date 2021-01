Kaprizov posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Kaprizov made a slick pass to set up Zach Parise for the opening goal of the game. The 23-year-old Kaprizov has shown well through six contests -- he has one goal, five helpers, a plus-4 rating and 12 shots on net. He'll continue to serve in a top-line role for the foreseeable future. Expect some ups and downs for the Russian rookie, but he's on a surge through his first couple of weeks in the NHL.