Kaprizov supplied an assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Kaprizov helped out on Sam Steel's game-tying tally late in the third period. The assist extended Kaprizov's point streak to six games (two goals, five helpers). The winger continues to be a steady source of offense on the top line -- he's up to 20 points and 72 shots on net through 18 contests, though he also has a minus-4 rating, 15 hits and 13 PIM.