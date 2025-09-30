Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Lands massive contract extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaprizov (eye) agreed to terms on an eight-year, $136 million contract extension with Minnesota on Tuesday.
Kaprizov's new deal will earn him $17 million AAV, which comes in well above the league's current highest earner, Leon Draisaitl ($14 million). The 28-year-old Kaprizov is coming off a disappointing 2024-25 campaign in which he was limited to just 41 games due to injury. Despite the missed time, Kaprizov still managed to rack up 25 goals and 31 assists, including 14 power-play points, and should be capable of challenging for the 100-point mark this year.
